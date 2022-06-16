UPDATE:

Hammonton Police have reported that Marcos Molina-Galves has returned safe.

Hammonton Police are asking for help finding a local teen who was been missing since Tuesday, June 14.

In a Facebook post, Hammonton Police said that the boy, Marcos Molina-Galves, was reported missing by his mother. He was last seen at about 11:30 pm on Tuesday, June 14.

Police believe the boy left of his own will and was not abducted, lured, or forcibly removed.

Molina-Galves was last seen wearing a blue t-shirt, grey pants, and black shoes.

Police don't have any idea of where he may have been headed.

If you think you may have seen Marcos or have any information about his location, call Hammonton Police at 609-561-4000 Ext 1 (It can be anonymous)

Hammonton Police have added this closing remark.

One last thing, it’s a shame we have to write this but if you don’t have anything nice or helpful to say, don’t post it.

