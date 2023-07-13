Single Mom &#038; 3 Kids Lost Everything In July 4th Fire In EHT, NJ

Single Mom & 3 Kids Lost Everything In July 4th Fire In EHT, NJ

Cailin Jerue via GoFundMe

Whenever I see a story like this floating around social media, I always like to bring as much awareness to it as I can. I can't imagine what it's like to lose your home and all of your possessions in one foul swoop, but it's got to be one of the most difficult circumstances a family will ever endure.

Unfortunately, that's exactly what happened to a family from Egg Harbor Township on the 4th of July this year. A day supposed to be full of celebration and fun turned into tragedy for a single mother and her three children. A fire broke out in the family home and took the entire inside of the house and all of their possessions. All on the 4th of July, no less. Talk about a truly devastating event...

Now, there has been a GoFundMe account set up for Carol Kraus Watson and her three kids still living at home. The account was set up be her daughter who has since left home and is independently living on her own. Watson and her dependent kids are currently all sharing a hotel room with their two dogs while the situation gets handled with insurance. If you've ever experienced anything like this, then you're well aware of the hardships the family is currently facing.

This all comes just a few years after Watson lost her husband back in 2020. Life comes with its fair share of hits for everyone, but with your help, maybe it will lessen the sting as this family tries to adjust to their new normal.

Obviously, we wish the family the absolute best of luck. If you'd like help out the Kraus-Watson family, click HERE.

Source: GoFundMe.com

