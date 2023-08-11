Warning: Ice cream sold in NJ recalled due to contamination

🍦 Several varieties of ice cream cups sold in states including NJ have been recalled

🍦 There are reports of two illnesses due to Listeria contamination

🍦 Consumers are advised to throw the product out immediately

Six varieties of packaged soft-serve ice cream and sorbet cups sold in 19 states, including New Jersey, and Washington D.C., have been recalled because they may be contaminated with Listeria, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

The Soft Serve On the Go recalled products from manufacturer, Real Kosher Ice Cream of Brooklyn, NY were sold at grocery, and convenience stores, as well as canteens in California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Illinois, Massachusetts, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, North Carolina, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Virginia, West Virginia, and D.C.

The soft-serve-on-the-go cups are packaged in 8 fl. oz. clear plastic cups. They look like soft serve cups served in an ice cream store, with a clear plastic cover with a seal and spoon attached to them.

All the flavors have been recalled including Vanilla Chocolate, Razzle, Caramel, Parve Vanilla Chocolate, Sorbet Strawberry Mango, and Lite Peanut Butter.

The UPC is the only identifiable code on the package. It does not have any LOT number or best-by date, according to the FDA. All products produced up to Aug.4, 2023 have been recalled.

To date, no deaths have been reported, but two illnesses have been reported in New York and Pennsylvania. Both individuals were hospitalized.

The recall was the result of a person becoming ill and reporting to have eaten the soft-serve cup. The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture tested samples of the product. One sample tested positive for Listeria.

Listeria is an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain, and diarrhea, Listeria can cause miscarriages, and stillbirths among pregnant women.

Consumers should throw away the product immediately, or return them to the store of purchase for a full credit, the FDA advised.

Anyone with questions may contact the Soft Serve on the Go team at 845-668-4346 or info@softserveonthego.com.

A list of the UPC codes on the affected products can be found here.

