A popular Somers Point restaurant has revealed that they will be closing permanently, with Friday, June 30th your last chance to get there.

Restaurant closings seem to be happening way too much over the last few years in this area and you can add another place to the list.

The Earthly Cafe is located at 746 Shore Road in Somers Point.

Words cannot describe how difficult it is to bring this news to everyone. We have been amazed by this entire journey, have learned so much & have met so many wonderful people throughout it. We never thought this day would come so soon and so sudden, but life has a way of letting us know it’s time for change.

The vegan restaurant opened in 2021, serving breakfast and lunch with a plant-based menu. They made everything fresh and had a great selection of acai bowls, smoothies, and baked goods.

They thanked their loyal customers for their support and acknowledged they will miss seeing all the friendly patrons and team members of The Earthly Cafe.

The last day open will be Friday, June 30th, and they will continue to have a limited menu until that date.