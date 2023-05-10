2021 Mainland regional high graduate Chase Petty, a Somers Point resident, made his 2023 debut today for the Dayton Dragons, the High-A affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds.

Petty, who is the No.9 prospect in the Reds organization, tossed four innings giving up one run on one hit while striking out three for the Dragons in his first appearance of the 2023 season.

He missed the start of the Dragons season after dealing an elbow injury. He remained in Arizona for extended Spring Training, before making his debut today.

The 2021 first-round pick of the Minnesota Twins, was the 26th overall pick. He was later traded to Cincinnati in exchange for pitchers Sonny Gray and Francis Peguero. So far a the professional level, Petty is 1-6 with a 3.57 ERA and 102 strikeouts in 103.1 innings of work in 27 games between two levels with Daytona and Dayton.

As a senior at Mainland Petty was dominating, going 6-1 with a 1.00 ERA and 99 strikeouts in 48.2 innings pitched, being named the New Jersey Gatorade Player of the Year.