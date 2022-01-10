South Jersey Colleges Make Some COVID-19 Changes Before School Resumes

Well, here we are in 2022 and COVID-19 is still a huge part of our lives.

If asked to raise your hand to express whether or not you're totally over the 'rona and it wreaking havoc on all of our lives, every single hand would most likely be in the air. Unfortunately, for the foreseeable future, at least, the coronavirus is something we have to deal with every single day.

With the strong impact of the latest Omicron variant that seems to be hitting everyone in New Jersey one way or another after the holidays, it's no wonder that many of the region's colleges and universities have updated their policies and have shifted a bit before the start of the new semester.

According to courierpostonline.com, here is what students can expect from a few local South Jersey colleges and universities regarding the coronavirus once school resumes:

Stockton University

Stockton University in Galloway Township has reportedly announced that masks will continue to be worn in person by both faculty and staff once the spring 2022 semester begins. If you recall, the school mandated that all faculty, staff, and students be vaccinated by the fall semester of 2021. According to the Courier Post, online classes as well as hybrid schedules will be available for spring 2022.

Atlantic Cape Community College

Prior to the start of the month, students and all who work at the college had to fill out a health assessment form on the school's portal. Now, apparently, that will no longer be required. Vaccination status or negative tests will still have to be submitted, however.



Rowan University

Rowan University in Glassboro says they're monitoring the current situation and will react accordingly, if need be. For now, school is expected to resume as planned. It's important to note, though, that students who live there, upon arriving back on campus, must obtain a COVID test within a week of being back. Students who are unvaccinated should resume weekly testing once classes officially begin for the spring 2022 semester.

You can find out even more information regarding what's expected from these South Jersey colleges as well as a few not highlighted within this piece HERE.

Source: courierpostonline.com

