Not So Funny: The Worst Jokes Posted on South Jersey Craigslist

Hey, who wants to laugh?

Everyone does, right?

I really wasn't aware there was a joke forum on Craigslist South Jersey until one day I tripped over it while clicking on the "Apples" discussion forum. "Do you like red or green apples?" is my favorite apple question....

Anyway, yes, Craigslist has a jokes section.

Admittedly, some of the jokes aren't half bad. (They're not half good, either!)

So, without further ado, here are ten of the worst jokes on Facebook. (Well, eight are the worst, two aren't bad - figure that one out on your own.)

WAIT! Before we proceed, a couple of these are "adult jokes" - especially #10.

1. My local auto repair shop started charging to put air in my tires. That's inflation for ya!

2. While driving to work robbers jumped into my car and stole everything.

They were pirates of the car I be in!

3. I made a website for orphans It doesn’t have a home page.

4. “I’m sorry” and “I apologize” same thing.

Except at a funeral.

5. How do you get Canadian bacon to stop curling in the pan?

You take away the broom! (You've been watching the Winter Olympics, right?)

6. I hate double standards. Burn a body at a crematorium, you're "being a respectful friend."

Do it at home and you're "destroying evidence."

7. Hello police? I'd like to report a murder!

- Sir, for the 3rd time, a bunch of crows isn't a crime!

8. My son went up to my wife in the kitchen. "Hey Mom, for 5 bucks I'll be good all day!"

She responded, "Why don't you be like your father and be good for nothing?"

9. An angry wife was complaining about her husband spending all his free time in a bar, so one night he took her along with him.

"What'll you have?" he asked. "Oh, I don't know. The same as you I suppose," she replied. So, the husband ordered a couple of Jack Daniel's and threw his down in one shot.

His wife watched him, then took a sip from her glass and immediately spat it out. "Yuck, that's TERRIBLE!" she spluttered. "I don't know how you can drink this stuff!"

"Well, there you go," cried the husband. "And you think I'm out enjoying myself every night!

WARNING: Here's the most ADULT joke of the bunch:

10. My buddy had a 3some with his girlfriend and her twin.

I asked him how he could tell them apart? He told me her brother had a mustache…

SOURCE: South Jersey Craigslist

