Thanksgiving Eve in South Jersey always has that special mix of chaos and comfort, doesn’t it? For me, it’s grocery store stampedes, calls coming in at random hours, and the pregame before the big show the next day.

A few years back, I added a little mischief to the holiday routine by trying the viral “Turkey Challenge” on my mom. If you’ve seen it online, it’s the prank where you call a family member and ask something truly unhinged, like how long it takes to microwave an entire turkey.

I figured my mom would immediately call me out. But the best part… and honestly, the reason this story still lives rent-free in my head, is that she didn’t. Not even close.

Mom’s Problem-Solver Energy Activated

The minute I tossed out the question, she slipped right into full problem-solving mode. No judgment, no confusion, just pure mom-energy. She started brainstorming alternatives, weighing possibilities, and trying to help me figure out some sort of last-minute solution.

It was the kind of adorable effort only a mom can deliver. It’s the kind that makes you feel like you could call her with any wild situation, and she’d still be on your team. She even started tossing out practical ideas, genuinely trying to help me salvage this imaginary Thanksgiving disaster. She even suggested I call a pizza place to see if they’d put it in the oven for me.

Eventually, I cracked. I couldn’t keep the prank going anymore and let her in on the joke. The laugh that came out of her was absolutely worth every second.

Now it’s practically tradition to bring it up every Thanksgiving Eve. Someone always asks if we’re “microwaving the turkey this year,” and my mom just shakes her head, smiling in that way that says she remembers exactly how it went down… and still can’t believe she tried so hard to help.

