South Jersey’s Golf Courses to Check Out This Weekend

As the calendar turns to April, the South Jersey golf season is about to heat up.

While the spring weather can be unpredictable, one thing is for certain, South Jersey has a ton of great places to play golf.

Get our free mobile app

Regardless of your skill level, you getting out to play 18 can be a fun and relaxing day. South Jersey has a plethora of choices all over Atlantic, Cape May, and Cumberland counties to play.

I encourage everyone to get out and play a round or two this spring season and into the summer at one of the courses listed below.

South Jersey Golf Courses