It's mid-October, so it's perfectly acceptable to geek out over everything fall-related.

Whether it's decor, fashion, or excursions that have you super excited for pumpkin season, now's your chance to get hype. Make no mistake, it'll be weird if you start dressing for fifty-degree weather while it's still reaching the mid-80s every day, but if that's what you're into, now's your time to do you.

Get our free mobile app

It's all about the pumpkins, pumpkin lattes, and heading out to your local farm. With that comes the happy thoughts about visiting the pumpkin patch, going on fall hayrides, and drinking delicious apple cider. All of those trips sound great, right? But, where's the fun for the adults? A lot, if not most of those activities, are kid-centric, are they not? People 21 and over deserve some fall fun in our lives, too, don't we? More specifically, fun catered to us.

Hear me out: wine-tasting corn mazes.

Yep, they're a thing. A huge thing, apparently, in other states, so why not here? C'mon, Jersey! Why do we not have ANYTHING like that to speak of here in South Jersey? Looking at you R&J Farms, Renault Winery, etc.

There are SO MANY WAYS South Jersey could make an excursion like that work. It's not hard to make this a reality. With all the wineries and farms South Jersey has to offer, the collaborations could be amazing! If the weight of bringing an attraction like this falls on my shoulders to bring to their attention, then so be it. Here we are.

Not to mention, wine-tasting corn mazes would be a HUGE hit! In fact, why limit them to wine? There are a ton of amazing local breweries here in South Jersey that would totally be in on that fun, as well. This could really be a thing if the right people got to work on this idea.

Wine tasting corn mazes, let's make them happen, South Jersey!

Source: Facebook

Complete South Jersey Winery Guide Love to sample local wines? The Garden State is brimming with local wineries crafting delicious varietals all year long. Ready to take a tour? Check out our complete guide to South Jersey wineries.

Here's Where To Pick Your Apples In South Jersey This Fall Fall is here! That means it's time for everybody's favorite u-pick day trip. Check out the top places to go apple picking in Cape May, Gloucester, and Burlington counties.

Your Guide to Great New Jersey Wineries



