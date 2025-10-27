Every single year, the internet has the same debate: is the Pumpkin Spice trend finally dead?

You scroll through Reddit and Twitter and see the eye-rolls, the anti-PSL memes, and the declarations of “basic” fatigue. Despite the noise, it seems everyone’s obsession is not slowing down.

I was sure people were burned out (thanks Reddit), but the data is here to shame us all. Pumpkin spice apparently still reigns supreme, and we are its willing subjects.

Pumpkin Spice Bagel Photo by Steven Hastings on Unsplash loading...

Pumpkin Spice Is Life

The experts at McCormick spice company recently dropped some survey results that are pure gold for anyone who secretly starts craving that cinnamon-nutmeg blend in August.

Over 70% of respondents say they consume a pumpkin spice-flavored item every single week during the fall season. If that wasn’t enough, over 25%are indulging daily! Forget the haters; the numbers don't lie. We are all collectively addicted.

Spooky Pumpkin Spice Latte Photo by Theo Crazzolara on Unsplash loading...

PSL Season Extended

The biggest clue that the craze is far from over? The season is getting longer than a holiday weekend traffic jam. Forget waiting until October; people are now craving pumpkin from the end of August clear through December. We’re talking PSLs on Labor Day and maybe even a stray pumpkin-flavored item as a New Year’s treat.

While I agree that not every single product needs a pumpkin makeover (we can probably skip the pumpkin spice motor oil, thanks), the classics (lattes, loaves, and candles) are foundational to the fall vibe.

So just know that when you grab that venti PSL, you’re not basic. If you are, then we all are.

