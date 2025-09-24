The air is getting that perfect chill, and you know what that means: it's time to swap out the iced coffee for a PSL, dig out the scarves, and embrace all things pumpkin.

As the country gets collectively swept up in the fall craze, the folks at Coffeeness did the real hero's work and crunched the numbers to figure out every state’s absolute favorite pumpkin treat.

Some of the findings are a little wild. While the Pumpkin Spice Latte is the undisputed queen of fall, it only reigns supreme in one state… looking at you, South Dakota!

Pumpkin bread is the real MVP, dominating in 20 states, which is a whopping 40% of the country.

As for New Jersey, well, we’re all about that delicious, moist pumpkin muffin life. Honestly, who can blame us? It’s the perfect grab-and-go treat.

Pumpkin Powerhouses: Surprising State Favorites

The survey also revealed a few other quirky faves. Pumpkin muffins come in a solid second place, stealing hearts in 11 states, especially up and down the Northeast corridor and out in California.

Another curveball? Savory pumpkin soup is the top pick in Florida, Michigan, New York, and Texas. This proves that pumpkin isn’t just for lattes and desserts anymore.

Pumpkin Pie Photo by Element5 Digital on Unsplash loading...

So Long, Pumpkin Pie?

What’s truly shocking is that the OG of pumpkin treats, the classic pumpkin pie, only took the top spot in two states: North Dakota and Wyoming.

This just goes to show that people are craving quick, easy-to-eat pumpkin delights more than a whole pie.

So, whether you're team pumpkin bread, muffin, or soup, this data proves that the pumpkin spice reign is far from over.

