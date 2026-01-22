Snow & Wine Prep: South Jersey’s Weekend Storm Checklist
South Jersey, Philly, and beyond are officially at the point of trying to calculate how many wine bottles we’ll need to make it through the crazy snowstorm expected for this weekend.We’re officially staring down the barrel of possible significant snow this weekend.
Forecast models aren’t all in yet, but early chatter around the internet is pointing toward roughly 6 inches for parts of South Jersey. Obviously, that could still shift as the storm develops. Stay tuned to the National Weather Service for updates on watches and warnings as we get closer.
The Real Prep Question: Wine
When forecasts aren’t certain, the only thing we can reliably plan for is wine logistics. Back in the late 2010s, a Philly forecaster’s hilarious “wine forecast” went viral online, showing how many bottles you should grab before a big snow event. No, it wasn’t based on science, but on survival vibes and social media energy.
Depending on where you live, that old joke graphic suggested everything from a single bottle for tiny snowfall areas to 15+ bottles in heavier snow zones.
Millennial Snowstorm Math
No meteorologist will ever tell you exactly how many bottles you need. However, internet culture will surely have fun trying. Folks joke that wine bottles could be the new snowstorm measure (next to beer cans on Reddit). As forecasts firm up, it’s probably best to stock up on both:
- Your usual winter supplies
- Your preferred winter wine stash
Because if we’re gonna be snowed in, we might as well be toasty inside with some delicious wine.
The best NJ foods and soups for cold, snowy weather
Gallery Credit: Mike Brant
Things Kids Did on a Snow Day in the '90s
Gallery Credit: Danielle Kootman