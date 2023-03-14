Great Wine Tasting Right Here in New Jersey

Laurita Winery

Insights via YouTube Insights via YouTube loading...

Laurita Wineryis located a short distance away in Cream Ridge. They are open year-round Wednesday through Sunday. They offer a great selection for you to try, and they also present a wide array of events that from singles mixers to Spring Laurita Adult Idol and more. Hours depend on events. Get More information at 1-800-LAURITA or 609-752-0200.

Cape May Winery & Vineyard

CastleburyLane Travels via YouTube CastleburyLane Travels via YouTube loading...

We have a great winery right here in Cape May. Cape May Winery & Vineyard can be found on 711 Townbank Road in Cape May. Cape May Winery & Vineyard is spread out over 150 acres and is the 5th largest winery in New Jersey. They're open year-round noon-5 with extended hours during the summer season. Cape May Winery & Vineyard at 609 884-1169.

Renault Winery and Resort

Matt Grady via YouTube Matt Grady via YouTube loading...

Founded by Louis Renault over 158 years ago, Renault Winery and Resort is home to a large selection of fine champagnes and wines. They offer a highly regarded historic tour and taste every Wednesday. The tour includes seven pairings sure to please. Renault Winery and Resort has various hours. They are located in Egg Harbor City. Call 609-965-2111 for hours of operation.

Working Dog Winery

Pete D'Angelo via YouTube Pete D'Angelo via YouTube loading...

Working Dog Winery is located in Hightstown, and well worth the drive. They're open Friday, Saturday and Sunday and offer a selection of awarded-winning wines. Working Dog Winery offers guided tastings, bottles to go and glasses of wine for you to enjoy on-site. While they don't sell food on premises, they do allow you to bring your own to pair with the wine. Call 609-371-6000.

Plagido's Winery

Michael Nolde via YouTube Michael Nolde via YouTube loading...

Nestled away in Hammonton, Plagido's Winery is more of a boutique winery. Don't let the size fool you. They've won Best of NJ two years running, and their wines have won an assortment of accolades. They have a tasting room that's open all week with various hours of operation and have special event nights as well. Reservations are highly recommended. For more information about Plagido's Winery Call 609-567-4633.

Insights via YouTube

CastleburyLane Tours via You Tube

Matt Grady

Pete D'Angelo

Michael Nolde

THE 10 BEST New Jersey Wineries & Vineyards (Updated 2023) (tripadvisor.com)

Amazing South Jersey Eateries With the Most Delicious Soup