South Jersey’s Ranch Hope is a Beacon For Troubled Boys in New Jersey

Sixty years ago, Reverend David Bailey founded Ranch Hope, a place that helps troubled boys.

Starting in the early 1960s and continuing today, Ranch Hope welcomes boys from throughout the state.

These boys have all experienced some sort of trauma in their lives, and Ranch Hope provides the support they need going forward.

Ranch Hope is located in Alloway, New Jersey

Ranch Hope sits on 130 peaceful, tranquil acres in Salem County.

The campus includes cottages, school buildings, a gym, barns, a cafeteria, and more.

At Ranch Hope, boys go to school and enjoy after-school sports and other activities. They also undergo counseling sessions, learning how to survive and thrive.

You can learn more about Ranch Hope here.

Consider helping Ranch Hope

While Ranch Hope receives some government funding, it's dependent on generous donors to help support their work.

You can find out how to help Ranch Hope here.

This Saturday, Cat Country 107.3 will be helping support Ranch Hope with a Day of Hope Fundraiser. Listen and donate if possible.

60 Years of serving troubled teenagers in New Jersey

Here's a look back at the early years of Ranch Hope:



A Ranch Called Hope from Studio B Video Productions on Vimeo.

Find out more about Ranch Hope here.

