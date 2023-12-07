South Jersey’s Ranch Hope is a Beacon For Troubled Boys in New Jersey
Sixty years ago, Reverend David Bailey founded Ranch Hope, a place that helps troubled boys.
Starting in the early 1960s and continuing today, Ranch Hope welcomes boys from throughout the state.
These boys have all experienced some sort of trauma in their lives, and Ranch Hope provides the support they need going forward.
Ranch Hope is located in Alloway, New Jersey
Ranch Hope sits on 130 peaceful, tranquil acres in Salem County.
The campus includes cottages, school buildings, a gym, barns, a cafeteria, and more.
At Ranch Hope, boys go to school and enjoy after-school sports and other activities. They also undergo counseling sessions, learning how to survive and thrive.
Consider helping Ranch Hope
While Ranch Hope receives some government funding, it's dependent on generous donors to help support their work.
This Saturday, Cat Country 107.3 will be helping support Ranch Hope with a Day of Hope Fundraiser. Listen and donate if possible.
60 Years of serving troubled teenagers in New Jersey
Here's a look back at the early years of Ranch Hope:
