Southern Middle School Student Arrested for Social Media Threat

A student at Southern Regional Middle School in Manahawkin has been arrested and charged with making terroristic threats on social media.

According to a Stafford Township Police Facebook post, the Southern Regional School District learned of a potential school violence threat that was made by a middle school student on Friday, May 6.

Police say they were contacted Saturday by the school administration and they conducted a joint investigation which resulted in the student being identified and apprehended.

The student was arrested and charged with making terroristic threats, according to Stafford Township Police.

The student will not be allowed to return to the school until being cleared by mental health experts.

The Facebook post says that Stafford Township Police Det. Russell Dunfee and the school Resource officer Anthony Vincent led the investigation.

According to its website, Southern Regional Middle School has an enrollment of 135 students in seventh and eighth grades.

South Jersey's Most Amazing Places For Delicious BBQ