Stafford Twp Police Solve Mystery of Abandoned Car Into House

A Stafford Township Police officer made an unusual discovery while out on patrol Saturday night. A car had crashed into a home on Mermaid Drive in Manahawkin. The car was unoccupied.

According to a Facebook post from Stafford Twp Police, Officer Tyler Szwed was out on patrol in the Ocean Acres neighborhood on Sat. April 23 when he saw a white Honda Civic had crashed into one of the houses on Mermaid Drive. But no one was in the car or at the crash scene.

Luckily, no one inside the house was injured in the crash.

After some investigations, the officer learned that the people inside the car had crashed just moments before and had run off leaving extensive damage to the home and their car behind.

The Facebook post says that after an extensive investigation, police determined that a 17-year-old boy from Beach Haven West had been driving the car and they found him at his home.

Police say Christian Capone had several juvenile passengers with him in the car at the time, but they have only been able to identify one of them so far.

Capone was issued numerous motor vehicle summonses, including failure to maintain a lane, reckless driving, leaving the scene of an accident with property damage, and failure to report an accident. He is scheduled to appear in the Stafford Township Municipal Court.

The Stafford Township Police Department is thanking the many agencies who responded to the scene of the crash, including the Stafford Township Volunteer Fire Company, Stafford Township Emergency Medical Services, Stafford Township Bureau of Fire Prevention, Stafford Township Building Department, and the American Red Cross.

If you have any information about this crash, call Officer Szwed at 609-597-1000 # 8483

