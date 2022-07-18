Stafford Township Police arrested two people for shoplifting at the Manahawkin Walmart Friday and found the stolen items and more in their possession.

According to a Facebook post from Stafford Twp Police, at about 6:45 pm on Friday, July 15, Brittany Koppenjan, 30, from Lacey Township, and Ryan Powell, 36, of Seaside Heights were seen stealing several electronic items from Walmart and putting the items into bags.

Then the pair walked past the checkout register and left the store without paying for the items.

Police were waiting in the parking lot and arrested them. A search revealed the suspects not only had the items stolen from Walmart but were also in possession of heroin.

While processing the pair, police discovered they were wanted on multiple arrest warrants from the Ocean County Sheriff's Department, and the Berkeley Township & Seaside Heights Municipal Courts.

Police point out the connection between shoplifting and drug use as a way of selling stolen items on the black market to afford to continue buying drugs.

Koppenjan and Powell were charged with shoplifting and drug possession and taken to the Ocean County Jail to await appearances in court on their pending warrants.

South Jersey's Ultimate Ice Cream Guide