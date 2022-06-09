Southern Regional HS Teen From Manahawkin NJ Busted for School Threats

A local high school student has been arrested and won't be allowed to return to school after making terroristic threats against South Regional High School in Manahawkin.

Stafford Township Police say they learned of a potential school violence threat that happened on a Southern Regional High School bus by Deven Marino, 18, of Manahawkin.

Marino, a Southern Regional student has been arrested and charged with making terroristic threats. He is being held in the Ocean County Jail and officials say he will not be returning to school.

According to police, "Detective Erik Smithman and SRO Anthony Vincent led the investigation for the Stafford Township Police Department and were assisted by Southern Regional School District Administrative Staff and the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office."

The incident remains under investigation.

SOURCE: Stafford Township Police Department

