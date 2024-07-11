He&#8217;s Not Helping If He&#8217;s Burglarizing Buena New Jersey

He’s Not Helping If He’s Burglarizing Buena New Jersey

One of the hottest songs of the summer is "I Had Some Help" by Post Malone, with Morgan Wallen:

"I had some help
It ain't like I can make this kinda mess all by myself."

New Jersey State Police say a man wearing a shirt that says "We Are Here to Help" is allegedly responsible for some recent bad stuff in the Atlantic County town of Buena.

Police release photo of burglary suspect

New Jersey State Police say they're looking for a man responsible for a series of burglaries in Buena Vista Township.

Police have released the above photo of the suspect.

State Police say that on the morning of July 8th, between 10 and 10:30 am, surveillance video captured this man breaking into several houses and vehicles on Landis Avenue. Several items were stolen.

Can you help?

If you recognize the suspect, you're urged to contact State Police at the Troop A Station in Buena Vista. The phone number is 609-561-1800. Police say anonymous tips are welcome.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

