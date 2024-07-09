Galloway Twp Police K-9 Come Through With Big Drug Bust
Can you imagine a police dog heading out on his own and busting someone for drugs - all without any human police officers?
Well, that didn't happen, of course, but a police dog named Narco did provide a big assist in the detection of drugs.
Galloway K-9 sniffs out drugs
Galloway Township Police say their K-9 Narco helped make a drug bust possible Friday night.
Police say they stopped a car for a traffic offense on the White Horse Pike at Quince Avenue.
During the stop, officers requested the K-9's help, and Narco was able to come to the scene and sniff out drugs in the vehicle.
Thanks to Narco's help, officers did a vehicle search and found:
- Approximately one pound of marijuana
- Approximately 52.5 grams of cocaine
- Approximately 44 doses of suspected MDMA
- Approximately 95 individual doses and 2 partial doses of Xanax
- Approximately $4,040.00 in United States Currency
Galloway Police arrest driver of the car
Police arrested the driver, Manuel Rosa 41 of Camden, New Jersey. Rosa was arrested and taken to the Atlantic County Jail, pending a court appearance.
Congratulations to Narco on a job well done! Such a good boy! (We think Narco's a boy....)
50 of Our Favorite Photos From the Barefoot Country Music Fest in Wildwood 2024
Gallery Credit: Joe Kelly
The Cat Country Cat at Barefoot Country Music Fest 2024
Gallery Credit: Joe Kelly