✈️ So many people are searching for the best deals they can for airline travel.

💬 People asked in a Facebook group whether or not it's cheaper to purchase online or in-person.

It's the question that we may never have the definitive answer to here in South Jersey. Is it or is not cheaper to book your flights in-person at the Atlantic City Airport?

Let's unpack that one for minute.

First of all, we know that the experience is subjective, right? Everybody has a different story to tell when it comes to a time when they went to the ticket counter, right? That seems to be the consensus.

Get our free mobile app

While that happens to be true, based on a recent question posed to a local Facebook group, apparently most people have had GREAT experiences when it comes to purchasing their tickets from an actual person behind the ticket counter.

What's even better than that? Well, they've gotten cheaper airfare booking that way, too. That's a win-win, wouldn't you say?

Photo by Brice Cooper on Unsplash Photo by Brice Cooper on Unsplash loading...

Most people would agree that they wouldn't mind having to be social and interacting with a representative if it meant they'd save a decent chunk of change. I'd give up the convenience of purchasing tickets online all the time if it meant my flight would be cheaper.

Have you seen the prices of flights these days? Even if you're just headed to somewhere like Florida, those tix ain't cheap!

Photo by Yves Moret on Unsplash Photo by Yves Moret on Unsplash loading...

The one detail South Jersey locals (and people that have bought from the AC Airport ticket counter, in general) have said you need to pay close attention to are the booth's hours. Apparently, they change quite frequently. No, we don't mean every week or anything. It's more like a few times a year.

When you think about it, that makes sense because of potential staffing issues that could come up. You definitely need to cut Spirit a break with that one. Just make sure to do your research show you show up to purchase your tickets when the counter is actually open for business.

To add your own opinion to the conversation, click HERE.

Source: Facebook

Make sure to take a look at these new rules before your next trip:

Take A Look At United Airlines New Boarding Procedure According to travel blog, AFAR , these are the new boarding groups for United Airlines. The new policy begins October 26, 2023. Gallery Credit: Michelle Heart