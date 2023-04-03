If you're like me, then when it comes to traveling, you are ALWAYS on the hunt for the absolute BEST deal possible. If you haven't been on a plane in a while, let me just tell you this: these air fair prices are NO JOKE.

You think eggs are expensive? Just wait until you're trying to book your next flight to Disney World. You might just fall off of your chair.

Nobody likes to spend an arm and leg for flights. I'll be the first to admit it. There is almost no length I wouldn't go to in an effort to ensure I can save money on air travel. That includes forgoing the online ticket purchasing options and heading to the airport to order mine in-person.

People seldom purchase tickets that way anymore, however it is still an option with most airlines. Frequent travelers will often be quick to say that's one of the best ways to ensure you're getting the best bang for your buck.

Frequent flyers out of the Atlantic City Airport are quite familiar with Spirit Airlines and their in-person ticketing system. It's been a bit confusing for many potential travelers, however, because the airline recently changed their ticketing hours. People haven't been clear about when they can head over to buy their tickets.

Thanks to an airport employee who took a picture of Spirit's updated hours and graciously shared them to Facebook, we have a definitive answer! According to a sign allegedly posted by the airline, their new hours are as follows:

Monday - Sunday

- 7:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

- 2:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

The Atlantic City Airport itself confirmed these hours back in mid-March with a post to their official Facebook page, too. So, we can all rest assured that these hours are correct. Look:

Hopefully, that clears up a lot of confusion for people looking to book flights for trips this summer.

Source: Facebook

