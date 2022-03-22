A cheer squad out of Gloucester County, NJ, comprised of girls with special needs, is headed on the adventure of their young lives.

South Jersey Storm Twisters, out of Sewell, got the surprise they were hoping for on World Down Syndrome Day.

The team had ambitions of earning a place at the World Cheerleading Championship taking place in Orlando, Florida next month. It's a privilege granted to only five teams, according to 6abc.com.

Storm Twisters director Shelly Nolan had a special video made to share the good news with her squad Monday night that their wish had come true.

Not only will the Storm Twister be performing their cheer routine for other teams in Orlando, they'll get to do it at the most magical place on earth. DISNEY WORLD! Now, THAT'S really something to cheer about.

Squad member Nina Gross told 6abc she's so excited to be able to share this moment with the other girls on her team, saying, "I love them so much, they're my cheer sisters. I would do anything for them."

We wish the SJ Storm Twisters the best of luck at Worlds, and can't wait to hear all about their adventure.

