Winning New Jersey Lottery Ticket Purchased in Vineland

New Jersey Lottery Officials say a $100,000 Lottery ticket has been purchased in Vineland.

The winning ticket was bought at the Wawa at 501 North Delsea Drive, in Vineland. The winner was a Blue Line Bingo ticket, and it was purchased on October 21st. It's not known if the winner has come forward to claim their prize, as of yet.

The lottery says in the last week, 17 lottery players in New Jersey have won prizes of $10,000 or more. The biggest win of the week was for a player who bought a Jersey Cash 5 ticket in Weehawken. That winning ticket is worth over $367,000.

Lottery Players from Cumberland and Ocean Counties Also Won Cash

The winners in the last week also included players who purchased tickets in Millville and in Manahawkin.

In Millville, a winning Crossword Bonanza ticket was sold at the Wawa at 2105 North Second Street. It's worth $25,000.

A $250,000 Crossword game ticket, worth $10,000, was sold at the Walmart on Route 72 in Manahawkin.

Lottery officials say a $22 Million Pick 6 Jackpot ticket has also been sold in the state. The location of that ticket sale has yet to be announced.

SOURCE: New Jersey Lottery

