They say you gotta play to win, and two New Jersey residents have won big thanks to playing the lottery.

Winning tickets sold in Newfield and Manahawkin are worth some big money!

Newfield, New Jersey Lottery Player Wins One Million Dollars

New Jersey Lottery officials say a winning $100 Million Diamond Dazzler scratch-off ticket was sold in Gloucester County. It was purchased at the Pantry 1 Foodmart on Harding Highway in Newfield on September 15th. The ticket is worth a cool one million dollars!

It's not known if the winner has come forward yet to claim his or her prize. (Actually, the winner might not even know they're a winner yet - maybe they haven't scratched it off!)

Ocean County Lottery Player Hits for Over $600,000

Lottery officials say a winning Jersey Cash 5 ticket was purchased on September 19th at the Shoprite on Route 72 in Manahawkin. The ticket is worth $617, 237.

Again, it's now known if the winner has come forward to claim their prize.

Vineland Lottery Player Wins $20,000 on Scratch-Off Ticket

A lottery win in Cumberland County. A player won $20,000 played a Crossword scratch-off ticket. That winner was sold at the U-Save Outlet on West Park Avenue in Vineland.

SOURCE: New Jersey Lottery

