$475,000 Winning Lottery Ticket Sold in Manahawkin, New Jersey

New Jersey Lottery officials say a winning Jersey Cash 5 for Thursday's drawing is worth $475,249.

The winning ticket matches all five numbers that were drawn for the game: 10, 15, 30, 39, and 41. The Bullseye was 15, and the XTRA was 02. Since the player matched all 5 numbers, whether of not they hit the Bullseye or the XTRA didn't matter.

Lottery officials say the winning ticket was purchased at East Bay Avenue Farm on Bay Avenue in Manahawkin.

It's not known if the winner has come forward yet to claim his or her prize.

Big Powerball Prize Still Up For Grabs

The multi-state Powerball game keeps rolling on with a huge jackpot available. As of the writing, the Powerball jackpot is $1.5 Billion. The next Powerball drawing is Saturday night.

