Social media is the best.

Especially when it's done with flair and style.

That's exactly how a South Jersey brewery handled a recent bad review. They responded with flair and style.

One Star Review Gets a Five Star Response

The above video clip is from one of my favorite movies, Sweet Home Alabama.

"You have a baby....in a bar."

Yeah, maybe a bar isn't the ideal place to take your baby. Ditto a brewery.

That didn't stop one parent from taking their baby to ManaFirkin Brewing Company in Manahawkin, New Jersey.

Apparently the parent was not pleased about the high chair situation at the brewery. They posted this one star review:

"No high chairs. While there, 4 people had kids. Upon suggesting it to the bartender, i was scoffed at. Parents like to be able to go out too - and have a seat for their littles, regardless if there's food or not."

So, you brought your kid (your "little") to the brewery and are upset they didn't have a high chair? Um, OK.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Business Responds to Review

The Facebook reply from ManaFirkin is awesome:

"Hey Karen, thanks for the review! In the eight years we’ve been open this is our first one star review for not having high chairs… as a brewery. We’ve been dinged before for not having enough IPAs, having too many IPAs, or for not having pumpkin beer in late July, but not having high chairs available, well, that’s a first."

The brewery's people go on to say they're glad their a family spot, but "at the end of the day, we're a brewery not a Chuck E. Cheese."

Classic!

"We do hops, not happy meals. Flights, not fries. Barrels, not booster seats"

Kudos to the folks at ManaFirkin for having a great sense of humor! I've always said everybody is famous for something. ManaFirkin can be famous for great brews, not the "beer place with the high chairs."

Next time, Karen, get a sitter!

