‘Start Spreading The News’ – A Concert To Benefit Lucy The Elephant

Rich Helfant, Executive Director of Lucy The Elephant, has confirmed that Deana Martin will star in an upcoming concert that will benefit the restoration of Lucy the Elephant.

Deana Martin is the daughter of Dean Martin. She will be appearing with her 18-piece orchestra … and, joined by special guest, Steven Maglio at Resorts Casino Hotel Atlantic City.

The special event will be held on Sunday, December 11, 2022, at 8:00 p.m. in The Super Star Theater.

Maglio is recognized as the world’s premier Frank Sinatra “tributeer.” He has the longest-running show in New York City, for the past 15 years at the iconic Carnegie Club.

The Super Star Theater is the same stage where Frank Sinatra and Dean Martin performed.

"We are beyond thrilled that Deana is sharing her extraordinary talent and famous family history with us," said Helfant. "And having the fundraiser in Resorts Superstar Theatre is a dream come true," said Helfant, who was an entertainment executive at Resorts in the early days of Atlantic City’s first Casino.

“We are extremely grateful to Mark Giannantonio, President and Chief Executive Officer of Resorts Casino Hotel, for his continued support of Lucy,” said Helfant.

Get our free mobile app

The special evening of entertainment will feature performances from “The Great American Songbook” and some holiday classics.

VIP tickets are $125 and include a dessert reception and meet & greet after the show.

Preferred seats start at $50 and general admission seats start at $35. Tickets are available at www.LucyTheElephant.org.

Proceeds from the special evening will directly benefit the ongoing restoration project of Lucy the Elephant.

Lucy the Elephant, is a National Historic Landmark and is documented to be America's Oldest Roadside Attraction.

Harry Hurley & Deana Martin on the set of Fox & Friends. Harry Hurley & Deana Martin on the set of Fox & Friends. loading...

SOURCE : Rich Helfant

Atlantic City's Firsts Throughout History