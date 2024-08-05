It would certainly be a hard life if you go through it taking every day too seriously. Sometimes, you just have to laugh at yourself. That's what two influencers did earlier this summer when they called out funny habits of certain people who tend to frequent one specific South Jersey beach.

There's a video going around on Instagram highlighting the habits of people who hit up the beaches in Margate during the summer. Now, don't get me wrong, the video's cute and all, but it leaves A LOT to be desired.

The style of video is a trend that's been making the rounds on both Instagram and TikTok for a while now. You pick a topic and highlight the stereotypes associated with that topic in a funny and non-offensive way.

This time around, Margate was the chosen destination. WATCH:

Let's discuss, shall we?

First of all, 7311 Coffee is in Ventnor. Of course, plenty of people from the surrounding towns surely love to grab coffee there, but it's worth mentioning that 7311 isn't exclusively a Margate thing.

Secondly, how can one not mention places like Tomatoes or Steve and Cookie's?

Most shockingly of all, if you were going to make a video about what girls typically do in Margate, wouldn't you make sure to name places like Memories and Maynards? They're Margate STAPLES!

Like I said, this video's cute, but definitely missed the mark if you ask the locals. Don't believe me? Just check out the comments.

