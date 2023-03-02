What's for lunch?

If you live or work in the Atlantic County area and are in search of a decently priced delicious lunch, why not indulge in a great mid-day meal while supporting the future chefs of South Jersey in the process? In case you've never heard of it, it's called Careme's.

Careme's is the student-run restaurant on the campus at Atlantic Cape Community College. If you weren't aware, ACCC one of the only community colleges here in the South Jersey region that offers culinary instruction, so they have students from all over South Jersey enrolled in the program.

The students prepare the food for the the restaurant for both lunch and dinner. The appeal? I mean, the obvious point is to go support the students in their efforts to perfect their skills. Another bonus, though, is the price point. Good luck finding somewhere else around town where you'll get to enjoy a gourmet lunch buffet for $12.95. It just doesn't exist anywhere.

Careme's is currently open for lunch and dinner from now through April 17th for both lunch and dinner. Head in anytime on Monday through Thursday until 2 p.m. to take advantage of the previously mentioned lunch buffet. Regarding dinner, reservations are encouraged to be made between 6-7:30p. You can book your reservations for both lunch and dinner on their website HERE.

If you do decide to stop in to Careme's, don't forget about the student-run bake shop, Strudels, right next door.

Speaking of a quick lunch...

