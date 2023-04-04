Have you started planning your Easter Sunday menu yet?

I don't know about you, but Easter is a pretty big deal in my family. To be honest, any holiday that's an excuse to get the family together is a big deal, but Easter's got the religious aspect, too, so we've had the details for dinner set for about a week now.

My job this year is to bring enough rolls for about twenty people. That's a small gathering in my family, so it'll be nice to actually get to chat with everyone.

Regarding the rolls, though, it's weird that I'm not preparing anything else for the party, but with that job being one of the simplest ones you can be assigned, I'll take it with a smile. That brings me to my next point...

I'll be at my mom's for the holiday which is out in the western region of South Jersey near Gloucester and Camden Counties. That means I'll be going to the bakery where we went for bread during my childhood. It's called Del Buono's. That's when it dawned on me that soooo many people throughout the eastern part of South Jersey might have never experienced what it means to take a trip to the bakery on the Black Horse Pike up in Haddon Heights.

It really is an EXPERIENCE. When I was little, we'd go up to Del Buono's really early in the morning while all the dinner rolls will coming out of conveyer belt oven. The owners would let the kids each take a roll to munch on for free. They knew how to make the kids feel special.

Their rolls are delicious, yes, but what's even more legendary are the statues they used to have outside. First of all, there was a giant chicken on the roof. I kid you not. It was a huge chicken that had a permanent spot on the top front of the building that always made me crack up every time we pulled into the parking lot.

They also had penguins, a rhino, a gorilla, Snow White Characters, a cow, and Humpty Dumpty.

Apparently, they don't have too many of the animals are displayed anymore. The chicken has been taken off of the roof since my childhood and they only have a few of the fiberglass animals out front at once these days.

Still, those animals used to bring me so much joy as a kid, so it'll be nice to go back and see what it's like now. I already know the rolls are still delicious.

Have you ever heard of Del Buono's? Let me know in the comments!

