One of USA’s Best Winter Drives is in South Jersey (Really!)

Sometimes you don't realize how good you've got it!

That might be the case here, as a South Jersey "Drive" has been named one of the best in America.

Yay Pine Barrens!

The Pine Barrens Scenic Byway has been recognized as one of the best winter road trips in America.

If you're like me, you're probably thinking, 'What''s the Pine Barrens Scenic Byway?"

It's a thing, really!

It's a 130-mile-long trail that rounds through the Pine Barrens - and, it apparently offers a lot of cool views, especially in the winter.

According to UltimateToys.com, they surveyed 3,005 "seasoned travelers" to come up with the best winter road trips in the country. Here's what they said about the Pine Barrens Scenic Byway, which starts in Hammonton and ends in Tuckerton:

"This is a hidden gem for winter road trippers seeking a peaceful, rural escape. This scenic byway winds through the heart of New Jersey’s countryside, where rolling hills, snow-dusted farmlands, and charming small towns create a tranquil winter landscape. The route takes you past historic sites, like the colonial-era villages of Frenchtown and Lambertville, which come alive with festive holiday lights and warm, inviting shops."

What the Byway is all about

The Byway is not one road per se, it's a series of roads that takes you all over the Pine Barrens region.

According to NJScenicByways.com, there are plenty of cool places along the Byway that show off the history and uniqueness of the Pine Barrens.

Some of those places include: Batsto Village and Batona Trail, Wharton State Forest, Bass River State Forest, Tuckerton Seaport, Historic Smithville, Edwin B. Forsythe National Wildlife Refuge, Estel Manor Park, Bellplain State Forest, Wymouth Furnace and more.

Looking for take a nice winter drive. The Pine Barrens Byway may be it!

