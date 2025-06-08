There are probably hundreds or thousands of stories about what kind of things can be found in the Pine Barrens. From the Jersey Devil to the final resting place of Jimmy Hoffa. Some stories are true, other not.

The Pine Barrens is a different place in New Jersey. It can be beautiful, or it can be scary.

Crew cleans out waterways in Pine Barrens

Jersey Devil Adventures is one of several companies that help people enjoy the Pine Barrens. They do canoe and kayak rentals, conduct trips and tours, and more. "Good Times in the Pines" is their slogan.

The company is heading into the busy summer season, and in anticipation of that, they've been doing some good deeds: clearly out parts of the rivers that run thru the Pine Barrens, making them more enjoyable for those who like to hit the water. They've posted some videos of the great work that they're doing on social media, including their Facebook page.

On one of their cleanup runs, they came across something that could be construed as rather alarming.

River team snags creepy discovery in Pine Barrens waterway

As the above video show, a rather strange find.

Who puts an old doll in a garbage bag and tosses it into the river? Did they hope it would be found? Why did they do it? We'll probably never know the answer.

Kudos to Jersey Devil Adventures for doing the good deed of cleaning up the river. Hopefully, Karma rewards them for a great season.

Check out their website here.

