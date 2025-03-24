That Smoke is From Forest Fire in South Jersey

At one point over the weekend, smoke from a South Jersey forest fire could be seen on weather radar, making its way from the Wharton State Forest to the coast of South Jersey.

Now, fire officials say, the fire is mostly contained.

Forest Fire in Wharton State Forest

New Jersey State Forest Fire Officials have called the most recent fire in the Pine Barrens "The California Branch Fire." It's been burning in the Wharton State Forest in Waterford, Camden County Since Friday.

In the latest update, officials say the fire is 80% contained.

The fire has been burning near Raritan Avenue and Old Atsion Road and has grown to 2,300 acres.



At one point, 18 structures were at risk, but firefighters were able to secure them from the fire.

Two campgrounds were evacuated because of the fire: Goshen Pond Campground, and Atison Family Campground.

Cause of the fire

Investigators are still looking into the cause of the fire. At last check, fire crews were still on the scene.

SOURCE: New Jersey Forest Fire Service.

