Survey Names New Jersey One Of Best Education Systems In US

Jersey has officially done it again!

People LOVE to talk so much smack about the Garden State. There are, however, two aspects of New Jersey that nobody can crack a joke about. The first is medical care. It's no secret that New Jersey has fantastic hospitals and top notch medical professionals that call the Garden State home. The second thing you can't make fun of is New Jersey's education system.

Get our free mobile app

It's no secret that New Jersey has some of the best schools around. In fact, they're some of the best in the whole country. When comparing education institutions from state to state, New Jersey always comes close to number one. The schools are great and the teachers are absolutely fantastic. Truth be told, they NEVER get enough credit.

You may find this hard to believe, but the reason people choose to move to New Jersey after having children is because of the quality of our school systems. If some of the "worst" districts in the state are better than other places in the country as a whole, then you know we're doing something right. New Jersey has always prided itself on the level of education it offers.

It looks like our good education streak isn't over. According to a recent survey, New Jersey came in at number three for states with the overall best school systems in the US. No matter which element was analyzed, New Jersey held its own. In fact, it passed with flying colors. The state placed 6th for overall math scores, 2nd for reading test scores, fifth for the state's pupil-to-student ratio, and number ONE for having digital learning plans established within every classroom.

For families with school-age children, it makes sense that they feel like Jersey is one of the best places to be if you desire the best education possible for your child.

Check out the full survey HERE.

Source: WalletHub.com

9 Notable High School Alum from South Jersey These celebrities were born, raised, and graduated in South Jersey. While you may be aware of a few, some may come as a surprise!

Top 5 Most Bizarre NJ High School Mascots These are the most bizarre mascots in New Jersey that I can't wrap my head around!