NJ teacher quits after profane tirade in class

Winslow Township School officials are trying to calm angry parents in the Camden County district after a High School teacher went on a profanity-laced tirade against her students.
The teacher ultimately resigned after a father posted video of her cussing out his son.
Rev. David Wright wrote on Facebook the incident "traumatized my son," 16-year-old Jai Wright.
"My son hasn't been able to sleep in days," Wright wrote, "This is utterly ridiculous. Parents, please protect your children."
It is not clear what triggered the tirade from the teacher, who Wright identified as Melanie Lewellen, but Jai did have his cellphone on his desk in violation of school rules.
On the video, a female voice can be heard yelling, "Its a f— zoo in this class, every day. You do not go around behaving like this in front of your parents. Don't do it in front of me either, period. Am I understood?" The teacher's face is not visible in the recording.
Superintendent H. Major Poteat issued a statement to parents saying, "The behavior demonstrated in that video was simply unacceptable. Such
behavior cannot and will not be tolerated by the Winslow Township School District."
Let me be clear, we hear your concerns, and we share your concerns. Such behavior simply will not be tolerated, under any circumstances, by the district. - Superintendent H. Major Poteat, Winslow Township
Poteat also confirmed in his letter the teacher is "no longer employed by the district." Her resignation was accepted by the Board of Education on Feb.8, six days after the incident in the classroom.
District officials never officially named the teacher involved, Poteat explaining, "The law does not allow us to comment further on this incident."
The Philadelphia Inquirer was the first to report on the incident, and say efforts to contact Lewellen have been unsuccessful.
