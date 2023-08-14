NJ man dies after motorboat crashes into mile marker

🚨 A man was killed in motorboat crash in Galloway Township

🚨 State police are investigating the fatal crash

GALLOWAY — A Burlington County man is dead, after the motorboat he was in, crashed into a mile marker just after midnight Saturday, according to State Police, which spoke to The Press of Atlantic City.

Mark Risden, 44, of Tabernacle, died from his injuries following the hit in Great Bay, south of Galloway Township and was airlifted to a hospital by the U.S. Coast Guard, according to the report.

A preliminary investigation indicated that the 23-foot Wellcraft vessel struck ICW Marker 141, causing extensive damage and disabling the motorboat, The Press of AC reported.

Two more passengers also suffered injuries, police said. But they did not say who was operating the boat.

