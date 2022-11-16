There are many things we are well-known for in New Jersey, and many of them have to do with summertime.

Even though summer is squarely in 2022's rearview mirror, there is never really a wrong time to celebrate all

the amazing things a Jersey Shore summer brings our way.

We are certainly partial to our amazing beaches up and down the Jersey Shore, and we are so proud when one, or several of them, make the best beach lists that are always floating around.

But when it comes to one particular part of the Jersey Shore, we seem very sensitive and personal about it. Maybe it's because we were home to the first one on the planet, or maybe it's because we think the best ones on the planet are right here in the Garden State.

We are, of course, talking about boardwalks, and there are no doubt New Jersey stakes a bigger claim to boardwalks than almost any other state in the nation.

So when the best boardwalk lists start making an appearance, we want to make sure we are well-represented.

Recently, The Travel published their list of the 10 best boardwalks in America, and New Jersey did make it, but we only made it once. I know that sounds a bit spoiled, but I can't help but think we deserve much better.

Yes, Atlantic City, the one that started it all, is there, but it's hard to swallow a list that doesn't include the legendary Seaside Heights Boardwalk, as well as Jenkinson's in Point Pleasant Beach.

By the way, Atlantic City was only ranked 10th on the list. Ouch.

NJ Baech Towns Subbed On National List

