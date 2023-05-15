Target Closes One of its Big Stores in Philadelphia, PA
There is now one less location for a big box retailer in Philadelphia.
The troubling trend of Philadelphia store closings continues
- In the past couple of years, H&M has closed two stores in Center City, the most recent one on the 1500 block of Chestnut Street
- Wawa has closed several stores in Center City, including two along Market Street
- Rite Aid at 23rd & Walnut closed last summer
- Marshall's closed a Center City store at the beginning of the year
- Walgreens closed its flagship store at Broad and Chestnut last year
The latest casualty
As of yesterday, Saturday, May 13th, Target closed its store at 12th and Chestnut after about seven years near that corner.
The company said the closure is due to years of declining performance.
"The decision to close one of our stores isn’t something we take lightly," a spokesperson told Townsquare Media.
All other stores in and around Philadelphia are expected to remain open.
One of a handful of Target closures
Target's Center City closure is one of four to recently happen.
Also on the chopping block were two stores in the Washington, DC, area and one in Minneapolis.
Meanwhile, Target plans on opening about two dozen stores this year across the country in various shapes, sizes, and designs. Three of those stores are in New Jersey, one in Delaware, and another in Pennsylvania.