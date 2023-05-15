Buena NJ Man Lands a Spot on Wheel of Fortune TV Show

if you're a "Wheel Watcher" you'll notice a familiar town mentioned in Wednesday's show.

One of the contestants is from Buena, in Atlantic County.

Matthew Gunderson broke the secret on his Facebook page last week.

While friends tried to get Gunderson to spill the beans on how he did, he remains tight-lipped. "You'll have to watch and see!"

(We're pretty sure that Matt had to sign a non-disclosure agreement, meaning he can't talk about the show until after his run has aired on TV.)

According to Gunderson's Facebook page, he went to Rowan University.

Get our free mobile app

Wheel of Fortune is hosted by Pat Sajak, with Vanna White the "letter turner."

According to Wikipedia, the show is based on the game, Hangman, and has been on the air continuously since 1975. It's one of the longest running syndicated shows in history.

We wish Matthew Gunderson well ---- although he already knows how we did.

SOURCE: Wikiipedia

Check out this Port Republic Home - Perfect for Pool Parties! If you like to entertain, this works!