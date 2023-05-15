Confusing? 2 Tilton Roads in Northfield and Pleasantville Less Than One Mile Apart

It's not the "Nexus of the Universe", but it may be close.

In the Northfield/Pleasantville area of Atlantic County, there are two different Tilton Roads that come pretty close to each other.

Who's idea of a good idea was this?

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

attachment-Tilton 2 map loading...

Our company's offices and studios are located on Tilton Road in Northfield and we've received calls in the past from people trying to find our building, but they were actually on the wrong Tilton Road!

Crazy how anyone would allow two streets to close to one another to have the same name!

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Tilton Road in Northfield (and Egg Harbor Township) is a much busier road that Tilton Road in Pleasantville.

The interesting thing is that they both intersect Route 9 - less that one mile apart. If you're a driver on Route 9, it may be a little deja vu when you look at the street signs!

Google Media Google Media loading...

According to CityofNorthfield.com, Tilton Road in Northfield was an old Indian Trail - site of an old store - where settlers would barter and trade. Near the intersection of Tilton and Zion Roads stood the first schoolhouse in the area, on land donated by James Tilton.

SOURCE: City of Northfield.org

21 Best Dive Bars in South Jersey We recently took to Facebook to assemble a list of the best dive bars in South Jersey. Pull up a seat and check out our list!