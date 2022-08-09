Authorities in Cumberland County say a teacher with the Salem County Special Services School District has been arrested and is facing child porn-related charges.

44-year-old Nicholas Brozina of Stow Creek was arrested on Monday following a three-week-long investigation by the Major Crimes Unit of the Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office.

County Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae's office says, "Investigators received a cyber tip referral from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) regarding the uploading of suspected child pornography. Through investigative measures, Brozina was developed as a suspect."

The State alleges that Brozina inappropriately took pictures of a minor female, who is not a student at that school district, without her knowledge and he was also in possession of other images of alleged child pornography.

Brozina has been charged with second-degree endangering the welfare of a child, second-degree endangering the welfare of a child - photographing/filming a child, third-degree possession of child pornography, and fourth-degree invasion of privacy.

Brozina was being held at the Cumberland County Jail.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to call the Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office at (856) 453-0486 and speak with Det. Kyle Mecouch.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

