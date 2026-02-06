Cumberland County Sheriff Michael Donato announced a new House of Worship Security Training initiative aimed at helping faith-based organizations strengthen safety without losing their welcoming spirit.

The training reflects growing concern nationwide about security at religious sites and gives local churches, temples and other congregations tools to be better prepared.

Worship Security Training In Cumberland County, NJ

The course will guide participants through real-world threats, prevention strategies and response planning. Attendees will review actual incident footage and discuss lessons learned, making the concepts practical instead of just theoretical.

READ MORE: Wildwood Crest Fishing Pier To Be Extended Over The Ocean

The goal is to strike the right balance between preparedness and keeping houses of worship open and inviting, something that’s top-of-mind for clergy and staff alike.

Praying In Church Pew Photo by Samuel Martins on Unsplash loading...

Why Worship Training Now

Across the U.S., places of worship, regardless of denomination, are increasingly focused on security as part of daily operations. National guidance on developing security plans encourages faith communities to assess vulnerabilities, build teams and include communication and emergency procedures in their planning.

READ MORE: Beloved Italian Restaurant Closes Up Shop In Cape May Court House

Faith communities often serve as cultural and emotional anchors, which means any threat, real or perceived, can have consequences well beyond a single incident. The training gives leaders and volunteers tools to think through emergency scenarios and enhance both physical and situational awareness, without creating a fortress mentality.

Prayer Service Photo by Ismael Paramo on Unsplash loading...

How To Get Involved In Cumberland County

While details on registration and the full schedule are being coordinated by the Sheriff’s Office, clergy and congregational leaders in Cumberland County are encouraged to reach out to the Sheriff’s Office for more information and to reserve a spot.

Get our free mobile app

Trainings like this are a proactive step toward keeping communities safe while honoring the open-door values that define many faith traditions.

35 Stores and Restaurants Shoppers Would Love to See at Cumberland Mall in Vineland, NJ Even as developed as Cumberland Mall in Vineland, New Jersey and its surrounding area may be, residents have big opinions on what its missing, and what would bring them shopping more often. Gallery Credit: Heather DeLuca