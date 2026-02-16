It's not a Get-Out-of-Jail-Free Card, but it might be as close as some people come.

The Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office is appearing to offer help to those facing some legal trouble. (Yes we said "is appearing to help.")

READ MORE: The 10 Most Famous People From New Jersey

READ MORE: The 10 Biggest High Schools in New Jersey

Get our free mobile app

Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office - Photo: TSM Illustration Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office - Photo: TSM Illustration loading...

The Big Offer From Authorities in Cumberland County

On their Facebook page, officials with the Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office are inviting interested people to take part in their "Warrant Recall and Expungement Event."

The invitation promises services including, "Reentry Services, Housing Assistance, Mental Health and Substance Abuse Treatment, Identification Assistance, and Veterans Assistance."

The event is scheduled for February 26th, from 10 am - 2 pm, at the First United Methodist Church, on North 2nd Street in Millville.

The invitation says the event is for Cumberland, Salem, and Gloucester Counties.

There is a number to call for Expungement Services: 856-716-2212.

Is There a Catch?

Maybe it's the pessimist in me asking, "Is this for real?

I mean, I'm sure it is....but, it would be an excellent way for authorities to persuade wanted individuals to come forward, right? If you think that you're going to get away with something, you might let your guard down, and just blindly show up. (Yeah, you may want to call the phone number first, if that's the case.)

For the record, yes, expungement events are real - and they provide some excellent services, especially those who've served their time, and may be facing challenges.

REFORM Alliance Gala in Atlantic City The stars showed up at Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City Gallery Credit: Joe Kelly