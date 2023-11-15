Start A New Thanksgiving Tradition Boot Camp-Style In Galloway, NJ

Sure, you're eating turkey and stuffing your face with all the fixings on Thanksgiving day, but what about adding a new tradition to the mix? What about one that'll actually make you feel GREAT about indulging in the feast later on in the afternoon?

If you're looking for a way to get your body moving on Thanksgiving day, but aren't interested in running a 5k (no judgment here), have you ever tried a body boot camp workout?

Get our free mobile app

I'll be the first one to say that I always feel a lot less guilty about eating until I can't move if I get in a good workout the morning of. You can burn an INSANE amount of calories by participating in a body boot camp-style workout. Basically, your trainer will target a certain muscle group in every session and get you feeling muscles you never even knew existed.

Woman on mat in sit-up position Photo by Jonathan Borba on Unsplash loading...

You can participate in one of these classes on Thanksgiving morning right in Galloway. Get ready to pop some champagne afterwards, too! It is a holiday, after all. After a workout like that, trust me, you've earned it.

It's going down at 9 a.m. on Thursday, November 23rd at Outlast Fitness.

All fitness levels are welcome. They will modify exercises to your fitness level so you get a great workout just in time for Thanksgiving dinner! Do worry about feeling intimidated. In a class like this, everyone supports each other. There's no judgment. Get in there and feel the burn.

Woman doing jump squats on gym boxes. Photo by Meghan Holmes on Unsplash loading...

It's probably worth mentioning, too, that you don't need to be nervous about how much weight you can lift. Working out in a small group like this makes it easy to adjust moves based on where you're at on your fitness journey.

To find out more about how to get active at body boot camp on Thanksgiving morning, message them HERE.

Thanksgiving snow? When it happened, & the odds in NJ for 2023 A look at the chances of snowfall, as well as other extremes that have occurred on Thanksgiving day in New Jersey (statistics based from the New Brunswick weather station). Gallery Credit: Mike Brant