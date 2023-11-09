Good News, NJ! Prices Have DROPPED For 4 Popular Groceries

Have you been dreading your trips to the grocery store lately? Don't feel bad. I can't help but roll my eyes when I head out to stock up on my weekly grocery items.

You can't help it! Your grocery bill went from being roughly $100 to $300 just to feed a family of 4. Insane, right? That's on the low end for most families, too. Simply put, a lot of us here in the Garden State are STRUGGLING when it comes to grocery shopping these days.

With the Thanksgiving holiday right around the corner, the cost of certain items due to inflation is definitely going to hit us where it hurts when preparing our contribution to the feast. Honestly, I do not even want to know how much it'll cost families hosting the entire dinner. If you're one of those people that prepares every single dish served for Thanksgiving dinner, I already know that'll cost you close to $1000 depending on how many people you're cooking for.

Various fruits, vegetables, and groceries displayed in brown paper bags sitting on a hardwood floor. Photo by Maria Lin Kim on Unsplash loading...

There is some good news for those of us living here in Jersey, though. A few groceries have actually decreased in price recently.

The folks over at the US Bureau of Labor Statistics analyzed grocery prices for the entire northeastern part of the country and have determined that four specific items are actually cheaper now than they were in months past.

1.) White Potatoes

3 white potatoes in a row with eyes drawn on them. Photo by Franco Antonio Giovanella on Unsplash loading...

When analyzing the data from last year and this year, they discovered an annual change in cost of -2.1%

In September 2023, people were paying on average $1.11 per pound.

2.) Bananas

Photo by Anastasia Eremina on Unsplash Photo by Anastasia Eremina on Unsplash loading...

With an annual cost change of +2.2%, the monthly cost change was actually -0.5%. NJ residents are currently paying about $.66 per pound for their bananas to make banana bread this holiday season.

3.) A Whole Chicken

Photo by Hayley Ryczek on Unsplash Photo by Hayley Ryczek on Unsplash loading...

Thanks to a slight decrease in cost per pound, you can expect to pay slightly over $2 per pound for a whole chicken this holiday season.

4.) Ham

Photo by Julia Fiander on Unsplash Photo by Julia Fiander on Unsplash loading...

The holiday ham is NOT off the menu this year! With an annual cost change of -.5%, you can expect to pay a bit over $4 per pound for your Christmas ham this year.

To check out the complete list of changes to this region's grocery prices, click HERE.

Source: BLS.gov

