Are you excited for turkey day? It's right around the corner!

Thanksgiving is coming up FAST! If you're the one hosting this year, then you've got quite a bit on your plate from now til then. There's the decorating, the cleaning, the organizing, the cooking, it's all so much! Before you can cook, however, you've got to make sure you've picked up everything on that grocery list.

Get our free mobile app

Make sure you get all of your Thanksgiving shopping done sooner rather than later. The day before Thanksgiving, go over your grocery list to see if there is anything you forgot. Once you do that, run out and get whatever else you need that night. You'll be grateful you did.

So many stores here in the Garden State have confirmed that they will NOT be opening at all on Thanksgiving Day 2023.

1) La-Z-Boy

Google Street View Google Street View loading...

Not that you're planning on purchasing any furniture on Thanksgiving itself, it's just worth noting that they'll be closed. They will, however, be open for Black Friday.

2) Hobby Lobby

Google Street View Google Street View loading...

Ooooh, I LOVE Hobby Lobby! They've got EVERYTHING you need to host both the adults AND the kids for Thanksgiving! If you're planning on picking up anything to entertain the kids with like a craft or a paint-by-numbers kit, grab it prior to the holiday! Hobby Lobby won't be open.

3) Burlington



Google Street View Google Street View loading...

No shopping for your Thanksgiving outfit ON Thanksgiving, okay? Not at Burlington, at least. They'll be open the next day for Black Friday.

4) Guitar Center



Google Street View Google Street View loading...

Make sure you get new strings for the family sing-a-long around the fire. Do it the day before, though. Your local guitar center won't be open on Thanksgiving day.

5) Foot Locker



Google Street View Google Street View loading...

Your shoe game needs to be hot BEFORE the Thanksgiving parade starts. Foot Locker's closed, too.

6) Staples



An exterior shot of the Staples store in Mays Landing Google Street View loading...

No running to Staples to return anything to Amazon on Thanksgiving. It can wait until the following day.

7) Joann



Google Street View Google Street View loading...

Getting crafty this Thanksgiving by making your own cloth napkins? Get your fabric prior to the holiday.

8) Ulta



Google Street View Google Street View loading...

No shopping for makeup on Thanksgiving morning. Ulta's closed.

9) TJ Maxx



Google Street View Google Street View loading...

You'll likely have your Thanksgiving outfit picked out before the day rolls around, but it's worth noting that TJ Maxx won't open until Black Friday.

10.) BJ's Warehouse



An exterior shot of BJ's in Mays Landing, NJ Google Street View loading...

Buy in bulk prior to 11/23. BJ's will be closed on Turkey Day.

11) Aldi



Google Street View Google Street View loading...

This is a BIG ONE. TONS of people shop for Thanksgiving ingredients at Aldi. Make sure you're all set the day before, because you won't be able to run out Thanksgiving morning. Aldi's closed.

12) Home Depot



Google Street View Google Street View loading...

No DIY-ing on Thanksgiving!

13) Petsmart



Google Street View Google Street View loading...

Make sure the fur babies are all set for the holiday the day before, too.

14) JC Penney



Photo by Alexander Kovacs on Unsplash Photo by Alexander Kovacs on Unsplash loading...

They won't be open at all on Thanksgiving day, but they're planning to open early on Black Friday.

15) Sam's Club



Google Street View Google Street View loading...

Just like BJ's, Sam's Club will be closed all day, too.

16) Lowe's



Photo by Marques Thomas on Unsplash Photo by Marques Thomas on Unsplash loading...

Anything goes wrong on Thanksgiving Day, you'll have to call a professional. Lowe's won't be open, either.

17) Kohl's



Google Street View Google Street View loading...

No Kohl's on Thanksgiving.

18) Target



Photo by Shabaz Usmani on Unsplash Photo by Shabaz Usmani on Unsplash loading...

Can we survive without Target for 24 hours? Looks like we'll be finding out this year.

19) Best Buy



Google Street View Google Street View loading...

Any electronics you need, get it prior to the holiday.

20) Walmart



Google Street View Google Street View loading...

This one's going to shock everybody. As a "thank you" to their employees, Walmart will remain closed on the Thanksgiving holiday. Any last minute groceries you need, you'll have to go to plan B.

Source: Parade.com

If you're looking for somewhere to eat out this Thanksgiving, we've got some suggestions for you...

20 of South Jersey's Most Loved Restaurants We asked South Jersey residents about their favorite go-back-again restaurants Gallery Credit: Joe Kelly