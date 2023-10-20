The Best Sloppy Joe in New Jersey is Better Than Your Mom’s

If you grew up on your Mom's Sloppy Joe Sandwiches, prepare to take that sandwich to the next level!

According to Dictionary.com, a Sloppy Joe is "a sandwich of ground beef cooked in a spicy tomato or barbecue sauce and usually served on a bun."

Sloppy Joe is also the name of a woman's big and baggy sweater from the 1940s - which is news to me.

For our purposes, we're focusing on the sandwich, not the sweater.

Oh, another disclaimer. There is another Sloppy Joe Sandwich, mostly popular in Northern New Jersey. It's a deli-meat-type sandwich. This article is not about that sandwich.

So, if your mom made Sloppy Joes for you, chances are she made them from scratch or used a product like Manwich.

The best Sloppy Joe in New Jersey is all home-made - or, restaurant made. It's the Sloppy Joe Sandwich from Jester's Dive Bar in Rio Grande, New Jersey.

If you're unfamiliar with Jester's, you must check it out. It's located in the same building as the old Rio Station. They've changed the place, and the menu is fantastic.

I had the chance to sample the Sloppy Joe on our morning show, and it was just fantastic!

Reminiscent of Mom's Sloppy Joe - but, a cut above. (Sorry Mom!)

Their recipe is pretty traditional: ground beef with onions and peppers. It was the homemade tomato sauce that really kicked up the recipe. I couldn't get enough!

At Jester's Dive Bar, they offer choices for your Sloppy Joe! (Your Mom never did that!)

You can choose the traditional Sloppy Joe on a brioche bun, or maybe a Sloppy Jose: topped with cheddar cheese, pico de gallo, and chili lime sour cream.

Also on the menu, is the Southern Sloppy Joe, with cole slaw, pickles, and a touch of BBQ sauce. The Crunch Joe Sandwich features homemade crunchy chips on your sandwich.

Jester's also offers a Sloppy Joe Bowl, the meat topped with bacon and cheese, served over tater tots. Let's go!

You're going to find a great menu at Jester's. Bar/restaurant food you'd expect, but a lot of surprises too! Take advantage of a Seize the Deal offer: Pay $25 and get a $50 gift certificate. The deal can be found here.

Well, now I'm hungry!

