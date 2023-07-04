The Best Wildwood, NJ Mexican Restaurants You Must Try

You may not realize how many high-quality Mexican restaurants are located in Wildwood. If you're looking for a restaurant with a good-size selection of authentic Mexican food, Wildwood is the town to visit.

These restaurants are each worthy of a visit.

Garibaldi's Authentic Mexican Food

4200 Pacific Ave, Wildwood

Open 11a-10p Sunday-Thur., Friday and Saturday 11a-11p

Known for homemade style Mexican, and large portions. Tacos and nachos get high marks as does their salsa. They offer dine in and take. Not the fanciest, but as they say, don't judge a book by the cover. The food is good.

El Mariachi Loco Mexican Grill

4500 Pacific Ave, Wildwood

Open 7 days 10a-11p

At $9.95 the fish ceviche is good pick here. They have a large menu of authentic offerings as well as a children's menu. For those who don't want to drive to Wildwood, El Mariachi Loco Mexican Grill has a location in Hammonton as well.

The Wild Burito

4020 Ocean Avenue, Wildwood

Open 7 Days 11a-7p

Fresh Mex that will please. Mexican-food lovers will appreciate the variety of options at The Wild Burito. Vegans have told me it's difficult to find Mexican restaurants that offer them vegan dishes worth trying. That's not the case here. Lots of folks are talking about their gluten-free and vegan choices. Check out their avocado fries.

Taqueria El Azteca

3111 Pacific Ave Wildwood

Open 7 Days 11a-10p

Another superb choice if you're looking for authentic, homemade Mexican dining. Very friendly service. Can you say, "Surf and Turf Tacos?" Outstanding.

